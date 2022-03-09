New Xbox Console Possibly Leaked

A new Xbox console may have just been leaked under the codename Xbox Keystone. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were released back in 2020, which may seem like an eternity ago, but it wasn’t. The next generation of Xbox won’t be here for several more years, so Xbox Keystone isn’t that, but it may be a revision of Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S similar to the Xbox One X and Xbox One S, which were technically Xbox One consoles, but were also completely different machines at the same time.

Unfortunately, while the name “Xbox Keystone” has leaked courtesy of some files, that’s all that’s leaked. The leak doesn’t include any information or media on the console, which means we don’t know what it looks like and we don’t know anything about it. In fact, it’s also possible it’s not a console codename at all. For all we know, this is an accessory. Its placing underneath previous Xbox console codenames suggests its proper hardware though.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, courtesy of dataminer Tero Alohen:

It’s worth noting that while the source above has been cited in the past in relation to Microsoft leaks, this doesn’t negate the fact that none of this is official. Thus, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

The idea of a new Xbox console being in the works isn’t an unreasonable proposition. Of course, Microsoft is working on new Xbox hardware. However, the chances of new Xbox console hardware releasing anytime soon amid a massive chip shortage is unlikely. If Xbox Keystone is a codename for a console, it’s a console not releasing anytime soon. Microsoft can’t even meet Xbox Series X demand, so there’s no chance it’s going to stretch supply even thinner by introducing another model in the immediate or near future.

At the moment of publishing, this leak has not been collaborated by any other sources nor has Microsoft addressed it in any capacity. That said, as the situation develops, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Xbox coverage, click here.