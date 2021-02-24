Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Protest March's Free Games
Today, Microsoft announced March's Games With Gold lineup, or in other words, the free games Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S are getting next month. Typically, this case for excitement, but the announcement isn't going down well with subscribers. Why? Well, according to these upset Xbox fans, the lineup of games -- two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games -- is horrible, and to be fair, it's not great, especially compared to the free games PlayStation Plus subscribers have been getting lately.
At the moment of publishing, the announcement trailer highlighting the four games has more dislikes than likes, which almost never happens with Games With Gold. Adding to this, are the replies to the official tweet announcing the lineup, which is filled with negativity, frustration, and anger.
If you haven't seen the lineup, it consists of the following four games: Warface: Breakout, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3, and Port Royale 3. Of course, Metal Slug 3 is a great game, but it's an old game. Meanwhile, Warface has its players, it's also available for free.
Of course, the backlash to the lineup isn't going to change the linup, but it may be enough to improve future lineups. That said, making all of this even worse for subscribers is the new PlayStation Plus update from Sony that has great news for PS4 and PS5 users.
Not Impressed
Give us actual good games for once lmao these are trash— Stormzy (@mr_stormzy) February 23, 2021
$10 of Value?
How are you gonna call it a $10 value when I beat Metal slug 3 for $0.25 20 years ago— 🎦 NINTENDO DIRECTOR 🎦 (@getonthestiix) February 23, 2021
It's Been a Minute
Cant remember the last time there was a good gwg line up.— Paul Clack (@Clack1985) February 23, 2021
The Streak Continues
It's honestly impressive how they manage to lower your expectations every month...— JMackGaming (@JMackGaming) February 23, 2021
Needs More Xbox Series X Games
The lack of next gen games since the Series X release is jarring.— OkDamage (@OkDamage) February 23, 2021
Maybe the Lineups Would Be Better If They Did...
Lmao, imagine trying to double the price of gold for this.— 9 Days (@XboxTrig) February 23, 2021
One of the Worst Months Ever
One of the worst gold month ever— Normen Schmidt (@SchmidtNormen) February 23, 2021
PlayStation Plus Better?
Why do we constantly get crap for GWG? How about some good games for once? I can't remember the last time I got a game that I would actually play. I'm not a ps fan but they actually have some good games for their monthly rewards.— Drone501 (@Drone501st) February 23, 2021
Well, At Least Game Pass Is Amazing
lol. Well at least gamepass is good. Gal dang is this just poopy.— Matt Harris 🍥 (@mattharris) February 23, 2021