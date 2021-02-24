Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Protest March's Free Games

Today, Microsoft announced March's Games With Gold lineup, or in other words, the free games Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S are getting next month. Typically, this case for excitement, but the announcement isn't going down well with subscribers. Why? Well, according to these upset Xbox fans, the lineup of games -- two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games -- is horrible, and to be fair, it's not great, especially compared to the free games PlayStation Plus subscribers have been getting lately.

At the moment of publishing, the announcement trailer highlighting the four games has more dislikes than likes, which almost never happens with Games With Gold. Adding to this, are the replies to the official tweet announcing the lineup, which is filled with negativity, frustration, and anger.

If you haven't seen the lineup, it consists of the following four games: Warface: Breakout, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3, and Port Royale 3. Of course, Metal Slug 3 is a great game, but it's an old game. Meanwhile, Warface has its players, it's also available for free.

Of course, the backlash to the lineup isn't going to change the linup, but it may be enough to improve future lineups. That said, making all of this even worse for subscribers is the new PlayStation Plus update from Sony that has great news for PS4 and PS5 users.