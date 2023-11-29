Xbox November Update Adds Several Much Requested Console and PC Features

Every month, Xbox releases a new update to bring features and fixes that players need to keep their console and PC app up to date. November 2023 is no different, as the team is introducing several fixes that players have been asking for. Some of these were previously available in various beta stages, but now they're available for everyone. It's worth noting that this update is focused slightly more on PC players, as Xbox is finally introducing Compact mode for everyone using the Xbox app on PC. This is an important update for players using devices like the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go! because it makes the gaming experience on smaller screens much "more intuitive."

Compact mode is something mobile PC players have wanted since devices like the ROG Ally were released. Essentially, Compact mode takes the side bar and collapses it into several icons. This opens up more space on the screen, while still keeping all of the options you need at your fingertips. Microsoft is partnering with ASUS and other manufacturers to have the option turned on by default on handheld systems, making them even easier to use out of the box. On top of that, the update adds new notifications and banners to the PC app that will inform players of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox is trying to improve the discoverability on the PC app, and this should help quite a bit. Of course, you can turn them off if you want.

Xbox Consoles November Update

The Xbox November Update is rolling out just in time for the holiday season!🎁



Learn about Compact Mode available in the Xbox app on PC, console wish list notifications for Xbox Free Play Days, Japanese language support for keyboards, and more: https://t.co/kPkj2YhDf7 — Xbox (@Xbox) November 29, 2023

On the console side of the update, Xbox is introducing the ability to use the Japanese language on both physical and virtual keyboards. This gives players the option to switch to the Japanese keyboard layout, opening up the console for new users. Xbox has also added a feature that tells you when a game on your wishlist is included on the Xbox Free Play Days list. This gives fans the option to quickly try out the games on their wishlist before making the purchase. With this process even more streamlined, Xbox is hoping to sell even more games.

The update also gives players the option to redeem any rewards they earn directly from their console after authenticating with their phone. Plus, Xbox has a new controller firmware update that "includes bug fixes to enable Shift mode for keyboard mapping on Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers through the Xbox Accessories app." The new update also fixes issues some players were having with their controllers not taking particular updates.

As of this writing, the update doesn't appear to have a firm release date, with Xbox simply saying that it's "coming soon." Most likely, players won't have to wait much longer to see all of these new features on their console or PC.