Xbox’s OD Gets New Update from Hideo Kojima

It’s been a little while since the last time we heard about OD, the Xbox game from Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele. However, Kojima offered a brief update on the game as part of a post on X/Twitter discussing 2024. While some progress was made on OD throughout the year, it appears that things came to a halt as a result of the SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike, which began on July 26th. That strike is currently ongoing, so it’s impossible to say when work on the game will start back up.

“For OD, we developed the game and had actor and environment scanning. In the second half of the year, scanning and filming were suspended due to the SAG strike,” Kojima’s post reads.

Hopefully the strike will come to a positive resolution soon, and work on OD can resume. Without knowing much about the game, it’s very difficult to say how far along things are, or if any additional progress can be made by Kojima Productions outside of these parameters.

An opening door can be seen in sophia lillis’ eyes in the od teaser

OD was announced at The Game Awards in 2023. The game debuted with a brief teaser trailer, which featured Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier. In the video, all three actors could be seen reciting a line about a “hungry purple dinosaur” eating “the kind zingy Fox, the jabbering crab, and the mad whale.” Each of these actors showed varying reactions while reciting the line, ranging from fear to anger. The reflections in each actor’s eyes offered some hints about what was happening off camera, and the teaser ends with an opening door reflecting off the eyes of Lillis, resulting in a scream.

Fans have been trying to decipher exactly what this means for over a year now, and we’re no closer to having an answer now than we were back then. Some fans have pulled out some unique theories, but Kojima and his team haven’t offered any clarification. One thing we do know is that the title itself stands for “overdose,” and the game will explore “what it means to overdose on fear.” Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele seem like the perfect pair to bring that concept to life, and it will be interesting to see if the two can deliver a horror experience that truly scares players.

Since the game was announced, many fans have compared OD to PT, the playable teaser for Silent Hills. Kojima’s Silent Hills was cancelled by Konami back in 2015, and fans have spent nearly a decade wondering what could have been. Without actually getting to play OD, it’s hard to say how it might stack up with PT, but it’s easy to see how the horror vibes line up. Hopefully when the game does release, it will prove worth the wait!

