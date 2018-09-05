Xbox Hosting Huge Backward Compatible Sale This Week

This week’s Deals With Gold on Xbox One was already stacked up pretty nicely yesterday evening, when games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dark Souls went on sale for a great price. But now even more have been added to the fray, including some unbeatable savings on backward compatible games for the system.

This is an ideal opportunity to get your hands on some classics for dirt cheap, including Bully: Scholarship Edition, Alice: Madness Returns (a very underrated title for the system) and several Call of Duty titles, as well as a handful of others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at all the games that are on sale right now!

Xbox One: Jet Set Radio, Call of Duty and More

Age of Booty- $1.24

Alice: Madness Returns- $4.99

Army of Two- $4.94

Battlefield 3- $4.99

Battlefield: Bad Company 2- $4.99

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2- $5.99

BioShock- $7.99

BioShock 2- $7.99

BioShock Infinite- $8.99

Borderlands- $7.99

Borderlands 2- $7.99

Bully Scholarship Edition- $5.99

Burnout Revenge- $6.99

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare- $14.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops II- $16.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops- $14.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- $14.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3- $14.99

Call of Duty: World At War- $9.99

Capcom Arcade Cabinet- $6.24

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse- $7.49

Catherine- $4.99

Crazy Taxi- $2.49

Dante’s Inferno- $4.94

Dark Void- $3.74

Dead Rising 2: Case West- $6.99

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero- $3.49

Dead Space- $3.74

Dead Space 2- $4.99

Dead Space 3- $4.99

Deadfall Adventures- $3.99

Destroy All Humans!- $2.99

Deus Ex: Human Revolution- $1.49

Dragon Age 2- $7.99

Dragon Age: Origins- $3.74

DuckTales Remastered- $3.74

Dungeon Siege III- $3.74

Dungeons & Dragons: Shadows Over Mystara- $4.49

Faery: Legends of Avalon- $1.87

Fight Night Champion- $9.99

Final Fight: Double Impact- $2.49

Flock!- $3.74

Frontlines: Fuel of War- $2.24

Full Spectrum Warrior- $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas- $9.74

Grand Theft Auto IV- $6.99

Jet Set Radio- $4.99

Juju- $2.99

Just Cause 2- $1.49

Kane & Lynch 2- $3.74

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light- $3.74

Mafia II- $7.49

Xbox One: Mass Effect, NBA Jam and More

Mass Effect 2- $5.99

Mass Effect 3- $5.99

Medal of Honor Airborne- $6.59

Mega Man 10- $3.99

Mega Man 9- $3.99

Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Edition- $9.74

Mirror’s Edge- $4.94

MX Unleashed- $2.99

MX Vs. ATV Reflex- $4.49

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition- $1.99

Prey- $3.99

Quantum Conundrum- $2.49

Red Dead Redemption- $9.89

Red Faction Armageddon- $4.49

Red Faction: Battlegrounds- $.99

Rockstar Table Tennis- $5.99

Sega Bass Fishing- $1.24

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage- $2.49

Shadows of the Damned- $4.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution- $7.49

Skate 3- $4.99

Sonic & Knuckles- $2.00

Sonic Adventure- $2.49

Sonic Adventure 2- $4.99

Sonic CD- $2.49

Sonic Generations- $9.99

Sonic the Fighters- $2.49

Sonic the Hedgehog- $2.49

Sonic the Hedgehog 2- $2.49

Sonic the Hedgehog 3- $2.49

Spec Ops: The Line- $5.99

SSX- $4.94

Street Fighter IV- $9.99

Stuntman Ignition- $2.99

Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition- $11.99

Supreme Commander 2- $3.74

The Darkness II- $5.99

The Misadventures of PB Winterbottom- $1.99

TimeShift- $14.99

Tomb Raider Underworld- $1.99

XCOM: Enemy Within- $7.99

These deals are good through next Tuesday, September 11, at 6 AM EDT, so get them while you can!