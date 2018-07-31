Xbox One Backwards Compatibility List Adds Two Splinter Cell Classics

As you might have seen from our updated Xbox One backward compatibility list, two classic Splinter Cell games have recently been added — and they’re sure to be favorites for anyone who’s enjoyed Sam Fisher’s classic adventures.

Joining the previously added Splinter Cell: Conviction are Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent, which can be played on your Xbox One along with your Xbox 360. You can see Larry Hryb announcement regarding the two games below:

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist and Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/UdJvUmjn5a — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 31, 2018

We’ve included detailed descriptions of both games below. Let’s start with Double Agent!

Initially released in 2006, Double Agent is a nice debut for the Sam Fisher saga on the Xbox 360.

“Veteran agent Sam Fisher is back. But he’s never faced an enemy like this before. To stop a devastating attack, he must infiltrate a vicious terrorist group and destroy it from within. For the first time ever, experience the relentless tension and gut-wrenching dilemmas of life as a double agent. As you infiltrate a terrorist organization in its American headquarters, you must carefully weigh the consequences of your actions. Kill too many criminals and you’ll blow your cover. Hesitate too long and millions will die. Do whatever it takes to complete your mission, but get out alive.”

That leads us to Blacklist, the latest release in the series which actually focuses on a much younger Fisher, instead of the trademark character usually portrayed by actor Michael Ironside.

“The United States has a military presence in two thirds of countries around the world. A group of 12 have had enough and initiate a terror ultimatum called the Blacklist – a deadly countdown of escalating terrorist attacks on U.S. interests. Sam Fisher is the leader of the newly formed 4th Echelon unit: a clandestine unit that answers solely to the President of the United States. Sam and his team must hunt down these terrorists by any means necessary, and stop the Blacklist countdown before it reaches zero.”

Double Agent can either be purchased digitally or played with a retail copy, which you can get for like $3 at GameStop. However, Blacklist isn’t currently available on the Xbox Live Marketplace, which means the only way you can enjoy it at the moment is through a retail release. However, GameStop has it in stock for just $10, which isn’t too bad.

Enjoy both of these classics and keep those fingers crossed on a return of the Splinter Cell franchise soon!