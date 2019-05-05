Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Adds Two New Games

Backwards compatibility has been one of the best features that Microsoft has offered to Xbox players over the years, granting them to play past titles from yesteryear on the current generation of hardware. While they are likely going to continue this trend with the next generation of consoles, the Xbox One continues to grow its list of games that are indeed backwards compatible. That said, two more title have been added to the growing list, and there is a ton of action to go around with the latest additions.

Xbox Live director of programming Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb recently took to Twitter to share which older games will be given new life through the popular feature. Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge and Trials Evolution are now both playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility. You can find out a bit more about each title below.

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge and Trials Evolution are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/tBeZTGSQoy — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) May 2, 2019

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

“Vastly improved enemy AI creates thrilling battles where a single moment’s negligence can mean the difference between life and death! Use Karma Points earned from battles to upgrade weapons and Ninpo, acquire Ninja Skills, and customize your character to your liking. Master the amazing battles with a character perfectly suited to your style!

“For the first time in Ninja Gaiden, Kasumi joins the battles alongside Ayane and Momiji as a playable character in Chapter Challenge and Ninja Trials! Ayane enjoys more action, too, with her very own story mode full of blood and gore. nd all 3 female characters are more gorgeous and deadly than ever in brand new costumes!”

Trials Evolution

“It’s survival of the fastest with Trials Evolution! Your favorite physics-based motorcycle racer is back in a brilliant new outdoor setting. Ride in real-time multiplayer with 2-4 players, either locally or through Xbox LIVE. Enjoy a deep, rich single player career with 50 brilliant tracks, challenging unlocks, and tricky achievements. A massive, powerful track editor lets you build the track of your dreams and easily share it with the world. Or simply download top-rated tracks from around the world, using the all-new Track Central. Customize your bike and rider with awesome gear and unique parts, enjoy unique skill games, try ghost racing, beat your Friends’ scores, and more! Don’t miss the madness!”

What do you think about these titles making their way to the Xbox One backwards compatibility list? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

