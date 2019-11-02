First Wave of Xbox Black Friday Deals Revealed

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but retailers and companies are — like always — getting an early start to the big commercial holiday. Included in these early birds is Microsoft, who, for the start of November, has unveiled its first wave of Xbox Black Friday discounts. According to Microsoft, this is just a sample of its Black Friday deals, with the whole offering set to be revealed during a special episode of Inside Xbox live from X019 in London on November 14 at 12:00 p.m. PST.

Microsoft has revealed that it will be offering a 50 percent discount on Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition, “the fastest-selling first-party new IP of this generation.” Of course, you will need Xbox Live to play the game, and that’s sold separately. Just something to keep in mind as you contemplate becoming a Pirate this Black Friday.

Xbox will also be offering up to $20 off select Xbox One Wireless Controllers, including some of the system’s newest controllers, such as the Night Ops Camo Special Edition, Sport Blue Special Edition, Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition, and much more.

Unfortunately, for now, that’s all Microsoft has revealed. However, as mentioned above, expect to hear its full Black Friday offering on November 14. According to the Xbox makers, all deals will be available starting on November 24. However, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate owner or a Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you’ll get Early Access to the sales three days early. In other words, you can go broke three days earlier on November 21.

