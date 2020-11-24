Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for December 2020 Announced

✖

Microsoft has revealed the free games Xbox Games With Gold subscribers will receive for December 2020. Unfortunately for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, these free games do not include any new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games. Rather, Microsoft is offering two different Xbox One games and two different Xbox 360 games, all of which are playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One either natively or via backward compatibility.

For the month of December, Xbox Games With Gold is offering $75 worth of games, though this is assuming you'd pay the full asking price for each game below, which is certainly debatable given not only the prominence of each game below, but given how some of them are often discounted to just a handful of dollars.

As for the games themselves, two of them will become available on December 1, and the other two will become available in the middle of the month. The download window for the two Xbox One games is a full month, but the window for the Xbox 360 games is just two weeks. That said, once downloaded, each game is yours to keep forever as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. If this subscription lapses, you will lose access to all games downloaded via Games With Gold.

Below, you can check out all four games. This includes not only official descriptions and trailers, but pricing information, platform information, and information about availability.

The Raven Remastered: "From the creators of the Book of Unwritten Tales-series, play as Constable Anton Jakob Zellner in 1964 London, who is on the hunt for the legendary master thief, The Raven. Classic murder mystery locations, high quality acting, and a compelling cast of characters are featured in a thrilling, crime story whodunit where everyone has something to hide, and the Raven is always one step ahead!"

$29.99 ERP -- Available December 1 to 31 -- Xbox One

Bleed 2: "As the pink-haired heroine, Wryn, defend the world from an invading force of villains in seven intense levels with over twenty-five boss battles. Master the art of air-dodging and take down a relentless barrage of bad guys in this furiously fun and fast-paced action-shooter and help Wryn live up to her title as the Greatest Hero of All Time!"

$14.99 ERP -- Available December 16 to January 15 -- Xbox One

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell: "Play as fan favorites Johnny Gat and Kinzie Kensington as they tear apart the underworld in a quest to save the soul of the Boss. Shenanigans ensue as they wage war against the Prince of Darkness, using an arsenal of underworld-themed weapons, and soar through the air on fallen angel’s wings, in this over-the-top open-world playground."

$14.99 ERP -- Available December 1 to 15 -- Xbox 360

Stacking: "Help Charlie Blackmore, the world’s tiniest Russian stacking doll, embark on an adventure to rescue his family from the nefarious industrialist, The Baron. Explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian dolls and jump inside them to use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of riddles and challenges, in this imaginative 3rd-person puzzle adventure game."

$14.99 ERP -- Available December 16 to 31 -- Xbox 360

As you can see, it's not a great month for the service, which explains why the trailer above has nearly 500 dislikes to its 250 likes on YouTube. Not only is the lineup a bit suspect, but many Xbox gamers were hoping to see Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games now that the consoles are out, especially after PlayStation's parallel service, PlayStation Plus, started offering a free PS5 game last month.