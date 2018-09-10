New Limited Edition PUBG Xbox One Controller Now Available to Pre-Order

As the saying goes, you can never have too many controllers, especially too many limited edition controllers. And if you’re an Xbox One player, there’s a brand-new one to buy, and if you’re a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds fan, you’re going to be really drooling.

Today, the official PUBG twitter account revealed that a new custom, limited edition PUBG Xbox One controller is available to pre-order to celebrate the game’s 1.0 launch on Xbox One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The controller, which costs $69.99 USD, features a sleek black digital camo design, custom trigger grip, button mapping, and of course Bluetooth technology.

To celebrate the launch of 1.0 on Xbox One, we’ve teamed up with Xbox to create the Limited Edition PUBG Controller. Now available for pre-order. //t.co/SwglJzrnn2 pic.twitter.com/YHfctwmHII — PUBG (@PUBG) September 8, 2018

Microsoft provides the following production description:

“Survive the ultimate life and death fight with the Xbox Wireless Controller – PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Limited Edition, featuring a distressed black digital camo design. Be the last one standing with the new and exclusive trigger grip to help you stay on target in the final circle. Enjoy custom button mapping and plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. Also includes Bluetooth® for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.”

The limited edition controller is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Windows 10. It is poised to release later this year, on October 30, and will be available in limited quantities. Meaning, if you want one, you may want to pre-order. Though, given the community’s mixed reaction to its announcement, maybe you’ll be safe waiting until launch.

This looks awesome!! — aarushi mittra (@m_aarushi93) September 8, 2018

Really doesn’t feel like you put much thought in to it. Could have been so much better. Shame really. I love my Limited Edition controllers, but this one is a damp squid. Only the battery cover is #PUBG really — Marc Robinson (@Redpizzi) September 8, 2018

Wow…this control definitely says PUBG….🤦🏼‍♂️ — Matt Johns (@MattJohnss) September 8, 2018

Fire the guy/deparment that designed this. — GeoNeo (@AlexGeo25_) September 8, 2018

Blue circle was a fairly clever idea not gonna lie. Should be some yellow on there though. Looks bland — accuRage (@accuRage) September 8, 2018

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.