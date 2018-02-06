Xbox One S PUBG Bundle Revealed, Hitting Stores Soon

Even before PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) hit Xbox, the battle royale title was absolutely slaying records left and right with its increasing player base and that coveted chicken dinner. When the game finally made its way over to Xbox One, that popularity only continued to soar while the title continues to develop in order to escape Microsoft’s preview program. While we wait for the final touches, the team behind this platform has just revealed a new bundle for fans looking for their poultry feasts.

The above bundle will be hitting stores on February 20th and will feature the battle royale game itself, 1 TB of memory, and a sleek looking Xbox One S. Also included is one Xbox One S controller and a 14-day trial of Xbox Live, which will be required to play online titles. The bundle will retail for $299.99 and will be available at all major retailers. You can pre-order it from Amazon right here.

“From the makers of the best-selling PC phenomenon,PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds drops players into a competitive survival battle where you’ll engage in a heart-racing fight to be the last player left alive. Loot supplies, find weapons and gear-up to take on the competition in a solo or team squad match. Emerge the lone survivor in a thrilling game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments,” boasts the bundle’s description.

In other PUBG news, now that the game is out of Early Access over for its Steam counterpart, the team behind this epic title are tackling another important issue: cheating. With almost 2 million reported cheaters, the team has been completely honest about wanting to crack down on this issue prevalent in online play and with that promise comes a whopping 1 million cheaters banned with this latest update! The work is far from over, and this is an issue definitely not specific to just PUBG and its battle royale ways, but it is a start and hopefully a great way to improve the gameplay experience for all those looking to dominate in a way that shows their skill, not their hacking ability.

