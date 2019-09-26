New Xbox One Store Sale Features Big Savings on Over 200 Xbox Games

This week’s Xbox Deals With Gold is pretty big, packed full of both big sales on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, including some of the biggest titles on both platforms. In fact, there’s over 200 Xbox One discounts right now, which makes it one of the biggest sales the Microsoft Store has had this year. That said, the sale is only going to be live until September 30, so if you see something that catches your eye, make sure to cop it soon.

As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here, with links to every game. That said, if you don’t have time to sift through over 200 Xbox One game sales, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, you can find a curated list of the more notable discounts, organized in alphabetical order. And in case this is your first Microsoft Store sale, left to right reads as follows: game, platform (plus note of Xbox One X enhancements), discount, name of the sale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 50% Family Deals Collection

Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 85% Racing Sale

Battle Princess Madelyn Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection

Black Mirror Xbox One Game 85% DWG

Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Racing Sale

Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale

Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale

Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 60% Racing Sale

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale

Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 10% Spotlight

DAKAR 18 Xbox One Game 60% Racing Sale

Danger Zone Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight

Dangerous Driving Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Racing Sale

Dead By Daylight: A Nightmare On Elm Street Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG

Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight

Dead By Daylight: The SAW Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight

Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Add-On 40% Publisher Sale

DiRT 4 Xbox Game Pass 80% Racing Sale

DiRT Rally Xbox One Game 80% Racing Sale

Dirt Rally 2.0 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Racing Sale

F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One Game 40% Racing Sale

Fe Xbox One Game 67% Family Deals Collection

GRIP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Racing Sale

Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight

Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight

HITMAN – The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 65% Spotlight

Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Deals Collection

Just Dance 2019 Xbox One Game 67% Family Deals Collection

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG

LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 50% Family Deals Collection

Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 85% Family Deals Collection

Micro Machines World Series Xbox One Game 75% Racing Sale

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kigdom Xbox One Game 25% DWG

MX vs. ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Racing Sale

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 80% Racing Sale

Need For Speed Xbox One Game 75% Racing Sale

Need For Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Racing Sale

Need For Speed Rivals Xbox One Game 75% Racing Sale

Nickelodean: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% Racing Sale

Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight

ONRUSH Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Racing Sale

Overwatch: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight

RAGE 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG

Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Family Deals Collection

Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Racing Sale

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale

Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale

Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Deals Collection

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Racing Sale

The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Crew 2 Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Racing Sale

The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Racing Sale

The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Family Deals Collection

The Little Acre Xbox One Game 70% Family Deals Collection

The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 75% DWG

The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 75% Racing Sale

Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Racing Sale

Trials Rising – Expansion Pass Add-On 40% Racing Sale

Turok Xbox One Game 75% DWG

Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Family Deals Collection

Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Family Deals Collection

V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Racing Sale

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Racing Sale

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Family Deals Collection

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ for any recommendations.