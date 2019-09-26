New Xbox One Store Sale Features Big Savings on Over 200 Xbox Games

This week’s Xbox Deals With Gold is pretty big, packed full of both big sales on Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, including some of the biggest titles on both platforms. In fact, there’s over 200 Xbox One discounts right now, which makes it one of the biggest sales the Microsoft Store has had this year. That said, the sale is only going to be live until September 30, so if you see something that catches your eye, make sure to cop it soon.
As always, you can find the entire sale for yourself right here, with links to every game. That said, if you don’t have time to sift through over 200 Xbox One game sales, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, you can find a curated list of the more notable discounts, organized in alphabetical order. And in case this is your first Microsoft Store sale, left to right reads as follows: game, platform (plus note of Xbox One X enhancements), discount, name of the sale.
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion Xbox One Game 50% Family Deals Collection
- Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One Game 85% Racing Sale
- Battle Princess Madelyn Xbox One Game 60% Family Deals Collection
- Black Mirror Xbox One Game 85% DWG
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Racing Sale
- Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Black Ops Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass Add-On 60% Publisher Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One Game 60% Racing Sale
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
- Cuphead Xbox Play Anywhere 10% Spotlight
- DAKAR 18 Xbox One Game 60% Racing Sale
- Danger Zone Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Dangerous Driving Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Racing Sale
- Dead By Daylight: A Nightmare On Elm Street Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
- Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Dead By Daylight: The SAW Chapter Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
- DiRT 4 Xbox Game Pass 80% Racing Sale
- DiRT Rally Xbox One Game 80% Racing Sale
- Dirt Rally 2.0 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Racing Sale
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One Game 40% Racing Sale
- Fe Xbox One Game 67% Family Deals Collection
- GRIP Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Racing Sale
- Hitman 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- HITMAN – The Complete First Season Xbox One Game 65% Spotlight
- Human Fall Flat Xbox Game Pass 50% Family Deals Collection
- Just Dance 2019 Xbox One Game 67% Family Deals Collection
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- LEGO Worlds Xbox One Game 50% Family Deals Collection
- Lock’s Quest Xbox One Game 85% Family Deals Collection
- Micro Machines World Series Xbox One Game 75% Racing Sale
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kigdom Xbox One Game 25% DWG
- MX vs. ATV All Out Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Racing Sale
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One Game 80% Racing Sale
- Need For Speed Xbox One Game 75% Racing Sale
- Need For Speed Payback Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Racing Sale
- Need For Speed Rivals Xbox One Game 75% Racing Sale
- Nickelodean: Kart Racers Xbox One Game 50% Racing Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords Xbox One Game 40% Spotlight
- ONRUSH Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Racing Sale
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition Xbox One Game 67% Publisher Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight
- RAGE 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% Family Deals Collection
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Racing Sale
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
- Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Family Deals Collection
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Racing Sale
- The Council – Complete Season Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Crew 2 Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Racing Sale
- The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 50% Racing Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox One Game 75% Family Deals Collection
- The Little Acre Xbox One Game 70% Family Deals Collection
- The Raven Remastered Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Trackmania Turbo Xbox One Game 75% Racing Sale
- Trials Rising Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Racing Sale
- Trials Rising – Expansion Pass Add-On 40% Racing Sale
- Turok Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Unravel Xbox One Game 67% Family Deals Collection
- Unravel Two Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Family Deals Collection
- V-Rally 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Racing Sale
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Racing Sale
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Family Deals Collection
As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you picked up