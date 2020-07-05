Xbox "Edinburgh" Leaks Online

✖

The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season, and if you believe the latest rumors and reports, it will be accompanied by the Xbox Series S, a cheaper and less powerful version of the former. That said, there's now possibly a third Xbox console unaccounted for called the Xbox "Edinburgh." What "Edinburgh" is, isn't clear, but it's making the rounds within the Xbox community as the Internet speculates over what it could be.

Word of Xbox "Edinburgh" comes way of Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, who relays world of the console but doesn't say much about it or how he knows of its existence. What Corden does do is warn Xbox fans not to get hyped for a handheld or a new form factor, as this "might be something like an XCloud server blade." Meanwhile, Corden also notes it's possible this could be an all-digital version of the Xbox Series X. Others have suggested this could be the dev kit codename, but we already know the dev kit's name is Dante.

Unfortunately, it's all a bit hazy at the moment. Is this a third Xbox console? Probably not, but it seems to be something of note. Whatever the case, if it's indeed something of consequence, we should hear about it soon. After all, the next generation of gaming is closing in.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this latest report/leak, and it's highly unlikely it will. The company typically does not comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the unofficial or speculative nature.

