Red Dead Redemption 2 Cut Content Revealed

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is a long game. Depending on your playstyle, it ranges from 50 hours to nearly 200 hours. Not only does the game's campaign have a lot of meat on the bone, but it's extremely high quality. It's one of the best single-player games of all-time and also one of the most ambitious games ever made. And at one point, it was apparently more ambitious.

Over the course of development, especially with a game the size and ambition of RDR2, content is cut, including story content. In the past, Rockstar Games revealed that over five hours of content was ultimately cut from the game for a myriad of reasons.

Speaking about some of this cut content to our sister site GameSpot, Roger Clark, the man behind Arthur Morgan, revealed there's one mission involving Arthur, his boss Dutch, a train, and the pair taking out some bounty hunters from Boston that didn't make the final version of the game.

Adding to this, Byron Davis, the man behind the aforementioned Dutch, said a lot of time was spent on the mission and that he was sad to see it go.

"We spent a lot of time on that. That was going to be ... oh, I hate that that got cut," said Davis. "It got cut because I guess they couldn't get it up to snuff."

While the mission sounds great on paper and in the recollection of Davis, it's not surprising to hear that it was cut. Rockstar Games has a high bar, and as Clark mentions, the developer is willing to kill something when it needs to. And Davis echoes this point as well, noting Rockstar Games let a lot of "good things go."

"When you're working with Rockstar, you really never need to worry. Because anything that doesn't work, they don't use it," said Davis. "The amount of good things that they let go of is ... well, that's too much information."

Unfortunately, we will probably never see this content or any other additional single-player content for Red Dead Redemption 2. While Rockstar Games has supported Red Dead Online, it hasn't touched the game's single-player from a content perspective since launch. And it doesn't look like this is going to change.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a PS5 port or an Xbox Series X post.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.