Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 6 Games Very Soon, Including Some Critically-Acclaimed Titles

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC are losing not one, not two, but six games very soon. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed that come July 15, both versions of Xbox Game Pass and both libraries will lose some of the service's biggest and best games. Unfortunately, for PC subscribers, all six games are leaving the PC version, while the Xbox One version is only losing three games.

As always, Microsoft doesn't divulge any further information. It's unclear if any of these games will ever return. That said, if they do, it likely won't be for a while. However, as long as each game is available, each is also 20 percent off for all subscribers. So, if you want to continue to play any of the games below beyond July 15, you should cop the game soon in order to take advantage of the exclusive discount.

Below, you can check out all six games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. This includes not only trailers and descriptions of each game, but information about their platforms.

Undertale (PC):

"Welcome to Undertale. In this RPG, you control a human who falls underground into the world of monsters. Now you must find your way out... or stay trapped forever."

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (Xbox One and PC):

"Nine years after the events of MGS V: Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakens from a nine-year coma. The year is 1984. The Cold War serves as the backdrop as nuclear weapons continue to shape a global crisis. Driven by revenge, Snake establishes a new private army and returns to the battlefield in pursuit of the shadow group, XOF."

Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One and PC):

"Dead Rising 4 marks the return of photojournalist Frank West in an all-new chapter of one of the most popular zombie game franchises of all time. All of the classic hallmarks of the ground-breaking series return, including a huge array of weapons and vehicles players, can combine to combat the horde ranging from the practical – to the practically insane."

Blazing Chrome (Xbox One and PC):

"In Blazing Chrome, machines rule the world and the few humans left are on the edge of total extermination, lacking power, prestige or status among their metal and circuits overlords. Bring your best pal and kick some metal butts to free the humankind while enjoying a classic run’n’gun, fully loaded with action and exciting fights!"

Timespinner (PC):

"With her family murdered in front of her and the ancient Timespinner device destroyed, Lunais is suddenly transported into an unknown world, stranded with seemingly no hope of return. Using her power to control time, Lunais vows to take her revenge on the evil Lachiem Empire, but sometimes the course of history isn’t quite as black and white as it seems...

Unavowed (PC):

"A demon has possessed you and used your body to tear a swath of bloodshed through New York. You are now free, but life as you knew it is over. Your only path forward is joining the Unavowed - an ancient society dedicated to stopping evil. No matter what the cost."

