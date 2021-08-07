Xbox Series X Controller Getting a Big Upgrade

✖

This week, Microsoft revealed a new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller. On the surface level, there's nothing special about the controller other than its new "Aqua Shift" blue color scheme. However, it comes with a new upgrade, an upgrade that will presumably be carried forward with every new Xbox Series X controller going forward. The Aqua Shift controller isn't just pretty, it's also more practical with a new rubberized panels to help you hold onto the controller during your most intense and sweaty moments of Peggle.

“Aqua shift is the first Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller to feature rubberized side grips with a unique dual-color swirl on every unit,” said Xbox of the controller in an official press release. “Textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case makes sure you stay connected to the game no matter how intense things get.”

For now, it remains to be seen how much of an improvement this upgrade will be. That said, it comes at no extra cost so Xbox fans won't mind even if the improvement is marginal. Right now, the standard Xbox Series X controller could use with a bit more grip, as it can get slippery in certain moments, depending on what games you're playing and what climate the room is that you're playing them in.

