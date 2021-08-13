New Halo Infinite Leak Has Xbox Fans Divided About the Game's Future

A new Halo Infinite leak is making the rounds, partially because it has Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players looking forward to the sci-fi first-person shooter divided. The leak comes courtesy of Reddit and the game's files, and revealed a variety of helmets in the game. In the process of this, it also seemingly previews some of the game's cosmetic items, which include some wacky designs that look like they were borrowed from Fortnite or Apex Legends rather than Halo's past. And as you would expect, this isn't sitting well with some fans.

Adding to this, industry insider Tom Henderson notes that fans who think the game's cosmetics will be "true to the franchise" are in for a surprise.

"If you think Halo Infinite cosmetics are going to be 'true to the franchise,' you're in for a surprise," said Henderson. "It seems like they are going down a similar route to Apex Legends to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example."

As noted, fans are divided over the leak and Henderson's claims, with some starting to worry what 343 Industries, while others are claiming this doesn't change much.

"I don't know why three leaked cosmetic pieces stand to ruin the standing that it is 'true to the franchise.' Let's not forget that wacky armors have been a part of Halo for a long time. Also, let's not forget that there are dozens of other helmets at launch," said one fan in response to Henderson and the leak."

"I’m fine if a couple of skins get wacky for holidays but hopefully they don’t go with the first couple months of Spartan-looking gear and then bright bunny outfits and teddy bears," said another fan. "They will ruin the integrity of the franchise with this," added a third fan.

As you would expect, 343 Industries hasn't touched this discussion with any type of comment. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt given that all of this chatter is based on a leak.

Halo Infinite is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season via the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the game, click here.