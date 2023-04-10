Hi-Fi Rush Gets New Update on Xbox and PC, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Xbox's 2023 sleeper hit Hi-Fi Rush has today been released by Bethesda and developer Tango Gameworks. Following its surprise launch at the start of this year, Tango has continued to push out new patches for Hi-Fi Rush that have brought additional features to the action title. Now, this trend has continued once again as a new quality of life update has now been pushed out across Xbox and PC platforms.

Available to download at this very moment, the latest patch for Hi-Fi Rush adds a number of new costumes to the game that players can now equip for themselves. These extra outfits are based on some of the bosses that are seen in Hi-Fi Rush, so they should be familiar to those that have already finished the game. Other than this, Tango has also fixed a number of bugs, added a new parry mechanic, and has also brought in a new accessibility option. All in all, this is a pretty expansive update and should make Hi-Fi Rush that much easier to play for those who have been looking to experience it for themselves.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Hi-Fi Rush update attached below.

2D Rhythm Game Assist (Located in the Accessibility Menu)

Available on Easy and Normal difficulty settings, this feature offers a wider window of success for timed inputs. Note that the frames added for successful inputs varies based on the BPM of the music playing during that Track.

Missing inputs will still allow players to complete the Rhythm Game (instead of instantly failing); players must input at least 70% of the correct inputs to succeed.

Events this feature applies to include:

Generators found in Track 01 and Track 03

Destroying the AR lens in Track 04

Activating the Data nodes in Track 05

Destroying the barrier in Track 11

Auto Rhythm Parry

Available on Easy and Normal difficulty settings, pressing and holding the button for the first action in a forced parry event (or dodge) will allow Chai to automatically parry or evade subsequent actions in the event.

Missing the initial action is okay, so long as players press and hold the input for the subsequent action. A player must still parry most attacks (approximately 70%) to 'succeed' in these game events.

In a Rhythm Parry Attack, players must still press attack or parry to the Beat Hit prompt to deal the finishing blow.

This action can be used on:

Rhythm Parry Attacks (regular enemies and bosses)

VU-REV's grab attacks that require dodging

Lasers that require parrying to destroy

Collectible Information

The stage select screen now displays how many collectibles you have found in each stage. If there are no collectibles of a certain type in a particular stage, it will display 0/0.

Completed collections in a level will display a green checkmark on the stage select screen.

BUG FIXES