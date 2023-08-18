New Xbox Sale Makes Some Games as Cheap as $1

Xbox Live Gold is disappearing next month, which means this month is the final month of Deals With Gold. The latest Deals With Gold discounts 59 different Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X games. Some of these deals are for some of the biggest AAA Xbox games. Meanwhile other deals are for smaller games and discount said games to dirt cheap prices. For example, there are three different Xbox games currently on sale for $1 a piece. Of course, as the name Deals With Gold implies, you need Xbox Live Gold to access these deals.

Some of the biggest games included in the sale include: Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Dying Light, Borderlands 3, Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands: Legendary Collection, New Tales From the Borderlands, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Evil West, Kerbal Space Program, Greedfall, Vampyr, and Prey. Meanwhile, there are also the aforementioned trio of $! games, which you can read more about below and check out trailers for as well:

Sir Lovelot: "Sir Lovelot is on a quest to find the love of his life. Join him in this wacky platformer, where impressing cheeky damsels is harder than a heart of stone! Spring is in the air. Can you feel it? Sir Lovelot surely can, and he's determined to roam the four corners of Lululand, from castle to castle, to find the love of his life! Your goal is to collect a selection of gifts to offer the next awaiting damsel while avoiding treacherous hazards and fighting off weird creatures, all in the best possible time! The game boasts over 40 hand-crafted levels of platforming goodness, from rope climbing and wall sliding to high jumping and water diving. Sir Lovelot can hold his breath really really long! Off you go now, Sir Lovelot. You can do this!"

Violet Remastered: "Dragged by her parents, a young and rebellious teenage girl – Violett, moves to an old spooky house in the middle of nowhere. Forced away from her friends and life in the city; she imagines how boring life in countryside will be: spending day after day, bored in her room with absolutely nothing to do. But what she cannot imagine, is that in just few moments, she'll have the adventure of her life"

Q-YO Blaster: "Is a horizontal Shoot 'Em Up, with peculiar characters, strange enemies, bullets, many bullets, and many explosions. Enter the miniature world and stop the threat. Enjoy the rudeness with weapons, special powers, and help from mystical beings. Q-YO Blaster has a nice 2d environment with detailed pixel art scenarios, varied enemies section, stages, powers, improvements, and many more!"

