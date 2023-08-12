Starfield First Impressions Revealed and It's Good News for Xbox Fans

People are already apparently playing Starfield, the new Xbox exclusive from Bethesda Game Studios -- the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- that's coming to Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 6. Ahead of the game's release, Bethesda and Xbox have shown it off extensively, which in turn has revealed the game is absolutely massive, but will this scale be bolstered by quality? How good is Starfield going to be? Will it be an all-time classic like Skyrim or be slightly underwhelming like Fallout 4? These are the questions on the mind of every Xbox fan. Of course, it's also possible things go sideways as well and the game end's up being a mess, but this seems unlikely at this point.

To this end, Kinda Funny has apparently spoken to someone who has been playing Starfield. And according to this anonymous source, Xbox fans may want to start boarding the hype train if they haven't already. However, the source also proposed that the game may be hard to review due to its size, which means it may be hard to get a good gauge of the game's quality at release.

"I may or may not have talked to someone who has been played Starfield," said a Kinda Funny presenter. "And they may or may not have gotten pretty hyped for it in the sense that this anonymous person said that they are going to be fascinated how it's reviewed just because of the size of what this game is. Just how big it is. And I'll leave it at that, but the conversation had got me pretty excited."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. This information comes from an anonymous source that can't be vetted. In other words, this is not an official review of the game and should not be taken as much. So far, it's not drawn any comment from any involved with the game. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Starfield is set to release worldwide on September 6 via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. When it releases, it will cost $69.99, but it will also be available via Xbox Game Pass, which will allow you to bypass this fee.