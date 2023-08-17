Xbox is shutting down the Xbox 360 Store, but thankfully even after it's shut down you will still be able to play your Xbox 360 games on your Xbox 360 console, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and presumably future Xbox consoles as well. In addition to this, it's not shutting down for a while, so if there are any Xbox 360 games you want to buy, you still have plenty of time to do so. More specifically, between now and July 29, 2024, Xbox users can continue purchasing games and DLC from the Xbox 360 Store and at the Xbox 360 Marketplace as normal.

In addition to this, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer be functional on Xbox 360, which means all TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360 after the date, even if you own said content. This is different than the approach with games, but why it's different, Xbox doesn't say. Whatever the case, the content will still be available to view on other, newer Xbox consoles via the same app.

"This November will mark 18 years since Xbox 360 launched. It was a generation-defining console that invited many to jump into gaming for the first time and connect with friends around the world," says Xbox of the news. "Over the years, we've heard stories of players who found a lifelong love of games, starting with the likes of Kameo, Gears of War, Fable 2 and other Xbox 360 classics. We're thrilled so many fans keep playing their favorite Xbox 360 games on Xbox 360, or on newer consoles via Backward Compatibility."

Xbox continues: "A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future. What has not changed is our commitment to preserving your ability to play the content you have already purchased on your preferred device, which means we are committed to supporting Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future – and you will still be able to play and re-download previously purchased content and connect with friends."

When the shutdown commences, both retail and digital Xbox 360 games will remain playable, even if they aren't downloaded. You'll have to redownload them to play them, but there will be no need to worry about hoarding their downloads on your console. And for now, this all we know about the shut down.