New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of the 2023's Highest-Rated Games

A new Xbox Game Pass is one of 2023's highest-rated games. Right now, the highest-rated game on Open Critic is Baldur's Gate 3 with a score of 96. The second highest-rated game of the year also has a score of 96, and that's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Coming in with the bronze medal is Resident Evil 2 with a score of 92. The fourth highest-rated game of the year also has a 92, and it's Street Fighter 6. And then there is the fifth highest-rated game of the year, which also boasts a score of 92, and which is the aforementioned new Xbox Game Pass game. At the moment of publishing, on Open Critic, Quake II Remastered has a score of 92, making it the fifth highest-rated game of the year on Open Critic, and it can be played for "free" via Xbox Game Pass.

For those that don't know, the remaster of the 1997 classic was released this month and brought the game to modernity, to an extent. It's still very much a retro first-person shooter, as it's a remaster, not a remake. However, the game now boasts 4K resolution, improved AI, new models, a new original soundtrack, and much more. And according to its Open Critic score, the remaster is pretty good. Normally to play it you need to fork over $10, but not if you're on Xbox Game Pass, where it will presumably be a permanent addition as it's a Bethesda game, and Bethesda is owned by Xbox.

"Mankind is at war with the Strogg, a hostile alien race that attacked Earth. In response, humanity launched a strike on the Strogg homeworld...it failed, but you survived," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "Outnumbered and outgunned, fight your way through fortified military installations and shut down the enemy's war machine. Only then will the fate of humanity be known."

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and PC at various price points depending on what tier you subscribe for and how long you subscribe for. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox in general, click here.