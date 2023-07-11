Xbox Fans Surprised With New Shadow Dropped Game

Xbox fans have today been surprised as a popular game has shadow dropped onto Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. As a whole, Xbox has already had a pretty big 2023 when it comes to stealth releases, primarily thanks to Hi-Fi Rush, which launched the moment it was announced back in January. Now, another game has hit Xbox platforms without any warning and it happens to be a sequel to a critically-acclaimed Metroidvania title.

As of today, Axiom Verge 2 has been released and is now playable on Xbox. First released back in 2021, Axiom Verge 2 initially launched across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC, but since hasn't come to Xbox in any capacity. After nearly a two-year wait, though, AV2's developer Tom Happ released the game without warning to finally appease eager fans. It's worth noting that this version of Axiom Verge 2 on Xbox is native to Xbox One, which means there aren't any specific boosts to those on Xbox Series consoles.

AV2 for XBox is now live! You can get it here:https://t.co/BqGMZIlYGg



A double pack of AV1 and AV2 that's 25% off is available here:https://t.co/qblWof4H49 pic.twitter.com/EmOvRHOqbg — Tom Happ (@AxiomVerge) July 11, 2023

While Axiom Verge 2 retails for $19.99 on its own, those who haven't played the original game just yet can pick it and its sequel up for a 25% discount. This bundle of both Axiom Verge titles is live on the Xbox digital storefront right now and retails for $34.99. To learn more about Axiom Verge 2 and see if you might be interested in playing it for yourself, you can check out the game's official description below.

"Indra, the billionaire behind the worldwide Globe 3 conglomerate, heads to Antarctica to investigate the disappearance of her daughter, but ultimately finds herself in entirely different reality, infected by parasitic machines that both aid and confound her. Where is she? Who is the mysterious person goading her from the other end of the computer terminal?

Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines. Battle monsters. Use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You'll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive."