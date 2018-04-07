Xbox One Owners Can Now Test New FreeSync Feature

Xbox One owners who are part of the Xbox Preview rings can now test out a new FreeSync option before it’s fully released.

The release of the new feature to Xbox Preview users was announced through an Xbox news update where the Xbox team called for players to test out the feature and share their feedback on how it works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re excited to announce that we will be supporting FreeSync on Xbox One consoles, and we would like your help to test out the feature!” the announcement post read. “This is currently available in all Xbox One Preview Rings, and all you need to do is connect a monitor that supports FreeSync over HDMI to start seeing the benefits in-game.”

In order to test the feature, all players have to do is make their way to the Xbox Insider Hub. From there, instructions will be available that show exactly how Xbox One owners can start testing FreeSync. The Xbox announcement post also provided more details on how players can check their FPS to see when the FreeSync feature has been activated.

“Please head over to the Xbox Insider Hub and follow the instructions in the “Test FreeSync” Quest so you can get Xbox Insider XP. Be sure to fill out the survey at the end of the Quest to help us gather data on how the feature is doing and if we need to make any adjustments.”

“If your monitor supports a built-in FPS counter, be sure to enable that so you can see exactly where FreeSync kicks in to improve your gameplay experience.”

Once you locate the instructions and navigate your way to the settings, you won’t find FreeSync there by the name itself. Instead, it’ll be located under the “Allow variable refresh rate” option in the “Display & sound” section.

“This eliminates screen stuttering and tearing during gameplay on monitors that support Radeon FreeSync 2 technology,” the description reads to let you know you’re in the right spot. “You may notice some choppiness while playing back game captures when this is enabled.”

The Xbox One consoles adopting the FreeSync feature makes Xbox the first console to include the option outside of the PC platform. FreeSync for Xbox One users was first previewed last month during an “Inside Xbox” episode where the feature was discussed, that full video seen here.

FreeSync is currently only available in the Xbox One Preview platform, but expect it to be available for everyone should the tests go well.