Win a ‘Halo’ Xbox One X by Completing September’s Game Pass Quests

Xbox Game Pass subscribers who complete September’s Quests have a shot at winning a custom Halo-themed Xbox One X.

Coinciding perfectly with the release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the Xbox Game Pass service, September’s Game Pass Quests task players with trying out the collection of Halo games. By two hours into the collection through Game Pass and unlocking several achievements to bump up your Gamerscore, you have a chance at winning September’s grand prize, the custom Xbox One X previewed in the Xbox tweet from Sept. 6.

Complete this month’s quest for a chance to win a custom Halo-themed Xbox One X: //t.co/u71UJEixto pic.twitter.com/2vnXE8kepw — Xbox (@Xbox) September 6, 2018

The custom Xbox One X features several different helmets and a controller that matches the console’s design. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is also printed on both the console and the controller to solidify it as a perfect part of Halo players’ collections. Only one of the consoles will be awarded to people who complete the Game Pass Quests though, so it’s going to be an exclusive console that only one person will be able to enjoy.

For anyone hoping to win the console, you’ll first have to complete the three Xbox Game Pass Quests. By finding the Xbox Game Pass tab on the Xbox One and selecting the Game Pass Quest tile, Xbox One owners can start completing the Quests to put themselves one step closer to winning the prize. Two of the Quests deal directly with Halo: The Master Chief Collection while the last task is one that’ll likely be completed along the way without much effort assuming you’ve never played Halo: The Master Chief Collection and are progressing through it at a decent pace.

Each of the three Quests can be found in full below:

Quest 1: Play 120 minutes in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Quest 2: Complete five new achievements in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Quest 3: Increase your Gamerscore by 50 points.

Microsoft will be tracking the progress of your Game Pass Quests to know when they’ve been competed, but you can also see how the Quests are going by checking the progress here. Even if you’re not the lucky winner of the custom Xbox One X, you can still look forward to a $5 gift card for Halo 3: ODST by completing all of the Quests before the month’s promotion ends on Sept. 30.