Xbox Owners Will Find A Very Familiar Experience With Their Version Of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

For those of you that own an Xbox and are wondering how your version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will compare to the regular PC version, relax – you're in good hands with the team at Bluehole Studios.

GamesRadar recently had a chance to catch up with the creator of Battlegrounds, Brendan Greene, at the Golden Joystick Awards, where PUBG handily won the Best Multiplayer Game and the Best PC Game awards.

He was asked how different the game would be on Xbox One – and it won't be that much at all. "From all the fans I've met that have played at the various conventions, they've felt it really naturally, and it feels like pretty much the same experience as PC," he explained. "So they're very happy with it."

Microsoft has poured a good amount of money into the port, so it's obvious that Bluehole was going to make sure the best effort was put behind the Xbox version. But it's nice to hear that it's shaping up beautifully into the multiplayer experience we want it to be.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will release on Xbox One on December 12th. The game is available on Steam Early Access now on PC.