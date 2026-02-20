Xbox Boss Phil Spener Announces Retirement Amidst Major Company Shakeups

Longtime Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who has been in charge of the brand since the early days of the Xbox One, is retiring amidst larger shakeups within Microsoft. Spencer, who started at Microsoft in the late 1980s, informed those within the company today that his final day would be this coming Monday, February 23rd. The move comes as a bit of a shock and has impacted many other leads at Xbox as well.

In an email sent to employees today (via IGN), Spencer said that he had spoken to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella last year about moving on to the next phase of his life. Since then, he has been focused on transitioning out of his role and putting new leadership in place. That new leader will end up being Asha Sharma, who is currently the President of CoreAI at Microsoft.

“Last fall, I shared with Satya that I was thinking about stepping back and starting the next chapter of my life,” said Spencer’s email. “From that moment, we aligned on approaching this transition with intention, ensuring stability, and strengthening the foundation we’ve built. Xbox has always been more than a business. It’s a vibrant community of players, creators, and teams who care deeply about what we build and how we build it. And it deserves a thoughtful, deliberate plan for the road ahead.”

Additional Leadership Changes at Xbox

While Asha Sharma will be stepping in to lead Xbox beginning next week, other moves will be made as well. Perhaps most surprisingly is that of Xbox President Sarah Bond, who has opted to resign from Microsoft altogether. Bond was at one point assumed to succeed Spencer once he had stepped down from the role, but she now won’t be part of the leadership team at Xbox whatsoever.

Meanwhile, longtime Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty is being promoted. Booty will now serve as the Chief Content Officer for Xbox and will work directly with Sharma to help bring about “the return of Xbox.”

Spencer’s Legacy at Xbox

Spencer leaves behind a complicated legacy at Xbox. When he inherited the role of Xbox head in 2014, he did so at a low point for the company. In the ensuing years, Spencer would spearhead a number of major projects for Xbox that helped create goodwill amongst fans. Spencer’s focus on backward compatibility, growing Xbox Game Studios through acquisitions, and introducing Xbox Game Pass in 2017 were all seen as major highlights during his tenure.

In recent years, though, Spencer has drawn much more ire from those in the Xbox community. Microsoft’s major acquisition of Activision ultimately proved to be a move that forced Xbox to become a third-party publisher, which has since resulted in exclusive franchises like Halo and Gears of War making the jump to new platforms. Meanwhile, the recent “This is an Xbox” marketing has further undervalued Microsoft’s need to create its own hardware, which has seen sales for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S nosediving. All of this, combined with a lack of foresight about how Game Pass would impact purchasing tendencies in the Xbox ecosystem, created the situation that Microsoft is currently in.

Ultimately, Spencer will likely be remembered as a boss who did more good than bad for Xbox. He clearly cared about Xbox and its fans quite a bit and tried to give them what they wanted. Even if not every decision that Spencer made turned out the way that many would have liked, he’s still been one of the most pivotal figures in the gaming industry for the past decade.

