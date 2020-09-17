Xbox Throws Shade at PlayStation Over PS5 Pre-Order Problems

✖

In case you missed it yesterday, PlayStation finally revealed the release date, price, and pre-order timing for the PlayStation 5. Well, technically, the PlayStation 5 showcase revealed the price ($499/$399) and release date (November 12th in the United States/November 19th globally), but the pre-orders were a little flubbed. Not only did it come out after the event that retailers would be taking pre-orders beginning today, but a number of outlets also went ahead with taking pre-orders last night. It's been kind of a mess, and Xbox has certainly taken notice -- and cast some shade on the whole debacle.

The big difference here, of course, is that Xbox has always stated exactly when pre-orders would go live: September 22nd. Say what you want about the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but announcing the exact release date (November 10th) and price points ($499 and $299) weeks ahead of when pre-orders would go live means folks aren't immediately scrambling to try and reserve one. You can check out Xbox's subtle jab below:

Pre-order 👉 September 22 Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10 Hype 👉 9000+ (don’t worry - we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyN — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both set to release on November 10th for $499 and $299, respectively. Pre-orders are expected to go live on September 22nd. By contrast, the PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox here, and all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

