PS5 Pre-Order Guide: Here's Where to Get The Console Starting Tomorrow

Earlier today, Sony finally revealed that the PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th priced at $500 for the standard console and $400 for the digital-only edition. Not only that, they casually tweeted that pre-orders would go live starting tomorrow, September 17th "at select retailers":

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Who are these "select retailers"? That info hasn't been revealed, but it's a pretty safe bet that it will go live via one (or all) of the links below - perhaps as early as tonight at 12am EST (9am PST). Some retailers might even jump the gun and launch earlier. We expect them to arrive early in the morning tomorrow at the latest.

Coronavirus or no, product releases of this magnitude always seem to fall short in terms of supply, so expect sell outs and the usual hoarding and markups on eBay to go into overdrive.

Release Date: The standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will release on November 12.

Price: The standard PlayStation 5 is priced at $500. The Digital Edition will be priced at $400.

Specs:

CPU - 8-core, 16 thread, up to 3.5Ghz (variable frequency)

GPU - 36 CUs at 2.23GHz, 10.3 TFLOPs (variable frequency)

Memory - 16GB GDDR6

Internal Storage - Custom 825GB SSD

External Storage - NVMe SSD slot, USB HDD

Optical Drive - Ultra HD Blu-ray

Video Output - 4K at 120Hz, 8K

Additional details on specs are available here.

Games - The current list of PS5 launch games can be found here. A running list of confirmed games can be found here. Details on game prices can be found here. Note that Sony claims that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with the "overwhelming majority" of PS4 games.

Hardware: The PS5 will be available in standard and all-digital editions and will feature the striking design highlighted in the reveal trailer above. A breakdown of the DualSense controller features can be found here. Details on the first PS5 accessories can be found here.

You can stay up to date on all of our PlayStation 5 coverage here.

