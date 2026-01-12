Xbox Reportedly Developing Sequel to Underwhelming 2024 Game

Xbox has reportedly greenlit a sequel to one of its first-party games that launched in 2024 and was widely viewed as underwhelming. In recent years, the lineup of games that come from Xbox Game Studios has continued to grow stronger. This year alone, Xbox intends to release highly anticipated titles like Fable, Forza Horizon 6, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day, and potentially others. Despite having an improved slate each year, not every Xbox game hits, with some failing to meet expectations either commercially or critically. Now, one game from Xbox that fits into this criteria has been said to be getting a surprising sequel at some point down the road.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking during the latest episode of the Xbox Two Podcast, reporter Jez Corden said that he has learned that Xbox developer Ninja Theory is now working on Hellblade 3. Corden explained that Ninja Theory’s previously announced title Project: Mara is no longer being developed and that the studio is instead shifting to create another Hellblade entry. Details on Hellblade 3 are sparse, but Corden says that the title should be more interactive than the first two installments, with gameplay being more front and center. He also added that he’s unsure if this title will officially be called Hellblade 3, but he says it will be a game set within the same universe.

Do Xbox Fans Even Want Hellblade 3?

To hear that Hellblade 3 is in the works is quite surprising for a handful of reasons. For starters, Hellblade 2 wasn’t seen as a success as the game failed to meet sales expectations for Xbox. In addition, it wasn’t reviewed as well as the original Hellblade, which made it a rare sequel that did worse from a critical and commercial standpoint. When combining this with the long amount of time that it took Ninja Theory to make Hellblade 2, it’s quite unexpected to learn that Xbox would greenlight a follow-up game to be made.

Given the poor sales of Hellblade 2, there’s reason to believe that Xbox fans themselves aren’t even pining for a new game in this series to be made. Unless Hellblade 3 turns out to be radically different from the previous entries and finds a whole new audience in the process, there seems to be a high chance that a third game wouldn’t move the needle much more than the previous game did. Perhaps Ninja Theory will end up proving doubters wrong, though, when and if Hellblade 3 is eventually unveiled.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!