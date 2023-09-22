Saw X Producers Reveal James Wan and Leigh Whannell Haven't Seen New Sequel

Saw creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell have not seen Saw X. That is truly surprising to hear, since Saw 10 is hitting theaters in just a week; as executive producers on the film, you would think that Wan and Whannell would've been heavily involved with at least seeing (if not approving) the final cut of Saw X. However, it seems clear at this point that the executive producer credits they still receive are a mandate of the franchise, not a testament to them still being actively involved with Saw.

"They have not seen it yet" Burg told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian.

"We don't really ever show film to anyone," Koules explained. "We kind of do them in a vacuum... you guys are the first people I think to see the film as a group in the theater. We've never seen it in a theater."

"This is the first public showing of the movie," Burg clarified.

"...We impressed ourselves," Koules said in conclusion.

What Is Saw X About?

Saw X is an interquel that is set between Saw II and Saw III. It brings back Tobin Bell as the Jigsaw killer John Kramer and explores a period where John goes to Mexico hoping for treatment for his cancer. When he instead finds he's been duped by a group of scammers, those criminals get a front-row seat to the Jigsaw experience.

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

More Saw Movies Are Coming

"We're kind of superstitious," Koules told ComicBook. "We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves... For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven't put pen to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer's story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he's John Kramer, you don't have any hint of Jigsaw."

Saw X will be released in theaters on September 29th.