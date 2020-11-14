Xbox Series X Users Complain After Consoles Won't Start

✖

Xbox Series X released this week and it's already having problems. From a console-breaking bug to a major disc-drive issue to some possibly fake videos showing the console smoking. Much like the PS5, Xbox Series X launch units seem to be having some problems. Adding to all of this are new reports -- with video proof -- that there's an issue where some Xbox Series X, and even some Xbox Series S, consoles are refusing to turn on.

Over on popular video game forum Reset Era, one user revealed that their Xbox Series X has died, or more specifically, it refuses to turn on. Bolstering the claim, they accompanied the post with video proof, plus links to Reddit posts and Microsoft help threads revealing other Xbox Series X players having the same exact issue.

At the moment of publishing, it appears some players have found workarounds, however, others have not, and it's hard to find a definitive workaround if it's unclear what the issue is and whether or not it's even avoidable.

While it's possible Microsoft is aware of this issue, given how many players are reporting it, it hasn't formally or officially addressed the issue. In other words, not only is it unclear what this issue is or how common it is, but it's unclear if a solution is in the works or if there's a foolproof fix.

One possible explanation is that the CPU has failed, as PCs will do this when their CPU fails. If this is the case, the only fix will be sending the console to Microsoft or returning it.

For now, it seems like this is a rare issue, and while it may seem like the Xbox Series X is plagued by a myriad of issues, ranging from mild to severe, it's nothing out of the ordinary for console launches.

As noted, Microsoft has not commented on these reports, but if it does, we will be sure to update the post with said comment as quickly as possible.