Big Xbox Series X|S Controller Issue Still Being Investigated

✖

It would appear that Microsoft is still investigating the root cause of whatever is causing Xbox wireless controllers to disconnect from Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, an issue that has been plaguing players for some months now. The company has certainly been aware of the issue for some time, and while there appear to be some workarounds in place, it seems that it has not yet been totally fixed.

According to the most recent batch of known issues from the Xbox Series X|S system updates, controllers losing connection remains a problem. The suggestion at the moment appears to be trying to reconnect either wirelessly or via USB cable or try another controller altogether. After that, it states that folks should try rebooting and reconnecting again.

"At Microsoft, we put all of our products through rigorous quality assurance testing and are committed to providing customers with an unparalleled gaming experience," a statement about the problem made by the company back in early January reads. "We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update. For the best experience, we encourage customers to update to the latest controller firmware by following the steps posted here or visiting https://support.xbox.com for assistance."

As for the consoles themselves, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find them in stock. You can also check out our official review of the Xbox Series X right here. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

Have you had a chance to play the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S as of yet? Are you experiencing any trouble with the controllers? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Game Rant]