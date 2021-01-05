Microsoft Says It Will Fix Xbox Series X Controller Disconnect Problem

✖

While the launch of the next-gen consoles late last year seems to have gone relatively smoothly for most folks, it would appear that there are some issues with the wireless Xbox controllers and connecting and disconnecting with the Xbox Series X. Even stranger: it would seem that this is more prevalent in certain video games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla. According to a new statement, however, Microsoft is aware of the issue and intends to fix it "in a future update."

The full official list of known issues with the Xbox Series X|S is fairly lengthy, but appears to be updated regularly. One of the known issues is that some players are finding the wireless controllers unable to connect to a console after they are powered on, and while there's no specific ETA for a fix, Microsoft recommends basically just powering the console off and then back on. Additionally, players can make sure they have the latest firmware installed.

Here's Microsoft's full statement on the matter, provided by a company spokesperson to The Verge:

"At Microsoft, we put all of our products through rigorous quality assurance testing and are committed to providing customers with an unparalleled gaming experience. We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update. For the best experience, we encourage customers to update to the latest controller firmware by following the steps posted here or visiting https://support.xbox.com for assistance."

As for the consoles themselves, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively, if you can find them in stock.

Have you had a chance to play the Xbox Series X or Series S as of yet? Have you had issues with the controller syncing?