Xbox Manager Provides Clarification on Rumored Event

✖

One of the biggest voices on the team at Xbox has provided some clarification about rumors surrounding an upcoming event tied to the company. Although the possibility of such an event wasn’t denied outright, the event itself seems to be much smaller in nature if it is going to transpire.

Over on Twitter today, Xbox General Manager Aaron Greenberg provided fans with an update on the rumored Xbox showcase that is said to be taking place in March. Greenberg shared an article that asserted Elden Ring may show up at this event, to which it was then said this will absolutely not be occurring. “Just to set expectations: this is not happening,” Greenberg said clearly. “There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this.”

Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this. https://t.co/nO868SCbpZ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) February 28, 2021

As mentioned before, Greenberg doesn’t outright deny that an Xbox presentation of some sort could be happening, but the fact that it won’t contain any major announcements or new reveals tells us that we likely shouldn’t get our hopes up too high. When rumors of this event originally started to circle about a week ago, all that was really said about it was that it would be a way for Xbox to formally announce its acquisition of ZeniMax Media. Xbox would then also potentially talk about what it intends to do with Bethesda moving forward as it joins Xbox Game Studios.

At the moment, Xbox obviously hasn't even announced any sort of presentation for the public, but if that changes, we'll obviously keep you in the loop. In the meantime, you can keep up with all of our other Xbox coverage right here.

Even with lower expectations, are you still hoping to hear something new from Xbox next month? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.