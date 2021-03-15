Xbox Gives FPS Boost to 5 Bethesda Games on Xbox Series X/S

✖

Word leaked out a bit ahead of time last week that Xbox was looking to soon provide some new performance-enhancing updates to a number of popular Bethesda games on Xbox Series X/S. Well, Xbox wasted no time in confirming this news officially today as it revealed that these updates aren't just coming altogether, but they're all live right this second.

Detailed on the Xbox website, five of the most popular Bethesda games of the past decade are getting the FPS boost treatment on both Xbox Series X and S. If you're not aware of what this means, the power of Xbox next-gen hardware will now allow these games to run at nearly double the framerate that they ran at on Xbox One. Essentially, all of these titles in question will go from running at 30fps to now hitting close to 60fps, making each look much more smooth.

As for the games themselves, here's the full list of titles that are included:

Fallout 76

Fallout 4

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Prey

What's great about this slate of games is that these five Bethesda-published titles are also part of the 20 that hit Xbox Game Pass just a few days ago. Even better, to take advantage of these FPS boost updates, players won't have to own the games outright. Downloading any of the five via Game Pass will still qualify you for their next-gen upgrades.

That being said, not all of the five games will take advantage of FPS boost natively. In the case of Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 specifically, you'll have to toggle on the functionality yourself by visiting the "Manage Game" section of the title in question. The reason for this is because both Fallout games have to slightly drop their respective resolutions in order to run at a higher framerate. If that's not a trade you're willing to make, then just leave the FPS boost option off and you'll see no change.

So what do you think about this new lineup of FPS boost games for Xbox? And what titles would you like to see get this same upgrade in the future? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments section or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.