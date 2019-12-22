Xbox Series X Rumor Claims Console Has Huge Advantage Over PS5

According to a new rumor, the Xbox Series X will have a big and unexpected advantage over the PlayStation 5 at launch. More specifically, the latest rumor fresh out of the mill claims the Xbox Series X will have substantially more launch games and launch exclusives over the PS5. The rumor comes way of Russian video game journalist Anton Logvinov, who has had both a fair share of accurate and inaccurate scoops in the past. Some of his recent and most notable scoops include the announcement of Hellblade 2 and Death Stranding coming to PC.

That said, the Russian games journalist claims the PlayStation 5 will not have a single major exclusive at launch, and its launch line-up will be heavily bolstered by enhanced versions of popular PS4 exclusives. Meanwhile, Logvinov claims the Xbox Series X will have a staggering 12-16 exclusives at launch; not all will be major though.

No further specifics are divulged, but it sounds like Microsoft will be bringing the house and then some at the launch of the next-gen Xbox. Meanwhile, if this claim is true, it sounds like PlayStation’s steady supply of big and notable PS4 exclusives will lead a to a slow start for the PS5.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Not only because the source in question has been incorrect in the past, but because even if all of the information is correct, it’s also subject to change.

That said, while we have a decent idea what the Xbox Series X will be packing at launch — chiefly Halo Infinite — it’s unclear what PS5 will have other than Gearbox’s recently announced Godfall. There’s been rumors of a SOCOM reboot, a remake of Demon’s Souls, and more, but for now these are nothing more than rumors.

Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Xbox have more exclusives at the launch of next-gen, but I don’t suspect the difference to be this drastic. If it is, PlayStation could be in trouble, unless most of these Xbox Series X launch titles ending up being duds.

