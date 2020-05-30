Xbox Boss Comments on Xbox Series X Release Date

✖

According to Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, the Xbox Series X is on schedule to release this holiday season, which means that while the coronavirus pandemic has presented numerous challenges, it hasn't resulted in a delay of the console, at least not yet. Speaking to former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aime on the Talking Games With Reggie And Harold podcast, Spencer noted that while there have been challenges, the team feels good about the current timelines and releasing this holiday season.

"We've had to work through some challenges, but [we] feel good about timelines. [We] feel really good about this holiday," said Spencer during his guest appearance on the podcast.

Unfortunately, Spencer didn't offer up any additional details on the console's release date during the podcast, but it sounds like Spencer is pleased with the date the team has and is looking forward to hitting the date. And he should be, while the Xbox One had a very rocky road to launch, the road to the Xbox Series X's launch has been pretty smooth, at least so far.

As for when the console will release, who knows. November -- before Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- seems like a safe bet, but it's quite possible the console will try and hit sooner by releasing in October. In the past, the official Xbox website leaked an "October" release window, but Microsoft was quick to clarify that this window was a mistake. That said, many Xbox fans think this is when the console will hit.

At the moment of publishing, the Xbox Series X is scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For now, we don't know when exactly this holiday season it will hit, but this should be changing soon.

