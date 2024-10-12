New Xbox Console Accidentally Released Early by Walmart

Walmart has accidentally released a new Xbox console early. Retailers breaking street dates isn’t anything new, but usually when it happens it is video games being released too soon, especially games of the highly anticipated variety. Rarely does a retailer accidentally release a piece of hardware early, or at least hardware that is consequential. The new white Xbox Series X is out in the wild though thanks to Walmart, a few days before its release.

Back in June, Microsoft announced three new Xbox Series X consoles. One of these was an all-digital Xbox Series X with a white paint job or, more specifically, a “Robot White” paint job as Microsoft describes it.

The all-digital machine features a 1TB SSD and retails at $449.99, making it a bit cheaper than the standard Xbox Series X. The console has been available for pre-order since August, but doesn’t release until October 14. Those who haven’t ordered the console yet, but are interested in owning it, may be able to get their hands on it early though.

Over on Reddit, one Xbox fan relayed word that they found the console for sale, early, while walking around their local Walmart. Where in the country this Walmart is, we don’t know, but it possible this is also the case at other locations as well. The Xbox fan also claims the console is running cooler than their original Xbox Series X, though this is likely just because it is newer and not collected the same level of dust on the fan as a result.

Now that Xbox users are seeing actual images of the console, and not just product shots, they are divided over the design. Of course, some like the sleek and pristine white look. Others think the lack of the disc drive makes it look a little odd.

“It does look fresh as hell, but I just can’t justify not having a disc drive,” reads one comment on the post above. “It looks weird to me without the disc slot. Like not having a belly button or something,” reads another comment.

