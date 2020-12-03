Xbox Makes 2 Games Free to Play for Limited Time

✖

Xbox’s Free Play Days promotion is back again this week with two free-to-play games available through the weekend instead of the typical trio of games. Though it’s one less than we’re used to, the two that are free for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold subscribers to try for the next few days still have very active multiplayer environments. Those two games are The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited and Soulcalibur VI, and you can play them now on the Xbox family of consoles so long as you’re subscribed to one of the services mentioned above.

The two free-to-play games were announced as part of the offer on Thursday just as all past Free Play Days games have been in week prior. Discounts are typically offered on these games as well to give people a chance to buy them for cheap if they like them during the free-play period, but that’s only true for The Elder Scross Online Tamriel Unlimited this time since Soulcalibur VI has stayed at the full price.

Soulcalibur VI is available to play for free from December 3rd to December 6th if you’ve got Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, but The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited will stick around a bit longer until December 9th. You can find overviews of the games, trailers, and prices with discounts where applicable below to help you figure out which one you should spend the most time with this weekend if you need something new to play.

The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited

Standard Edition – $8.00

“Join over 15 million players and discover an adventure unlike anything else in The Elder Scrolls Online, the award-winning online RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe, with an extended stay in Free Play Days until Wednesday, December 9 at 7am PST,” a preview of the Free Play Days offer said. “You’ll have plenty of opportunities to discover the secrets of Tamriel, craft your own weapons and style of play, and journey to epic lands. Not only that, but the Morrowind chapter will be made available to play and don’t miss out on the epic savings currently available for The Elder Scrolls Online in the Xbox Store.”

Soulcalibur VI

Standard Edition – $59.99

“The stage of history in Soulcalibur VI welcomes you. Experience the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, 3D fighting game series as it continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords,” a preview of the Free Play Days offer said. “Featuring an exciting roster of long-standing iconic characters, special guest characters, and a vast character creator, Soulcalibur VI is sure to ignite the souls of fans, old and new. Select your favorite warrior and claim victory! This weekend, play as Hwang, the Korean swordsman. The latest addition to the roster makes his return to Soulcalibur after 15 years to strike down evil with his Dark Thunder longsword and Six Heavenly Arts fighting style!”