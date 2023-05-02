Xbox Game Pass Adding 2 More Brand New Releases in May

Xbox Game Pass is only getting four more games in the first half of may following the release of Redfall this week, but like that game from Arkane Studios, some of the other games coming soon are day one releases. Those games are Ravenlok, the Alice in Wonderland-inspired adventure game, and Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, the sequel to the first game that came out in 2021. Joining those two games will be Weird West: Definitive Edition and Shadowrun Trilogy which'll both be added to the Game Pass catalog before the middle of the month at which point we'll learn of another wave of Game Pass games.

The first of those brand new games, Ravenlok, is one that might've been on people's radars for a while now considering its inspirations and its art style. That game will be added to Xbox Game Pass on May 4th while Fuga: Melodies of Steel will be added on May 11th. Weird West: Definitive Edition comes on May 8th for Xbox Series X|S consoles while Shadowrun Trilogy drops on May 9th for PC Game Pass.

You can find more on the two day one releases below:

Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 4

"Embark on an enchanting journey in Ravenlok, an action-packed fairytale adventure about a young heroine destined to fulfill a perilous prophecy. Upon encountering a mystical mirror, Ravenlok is whisked away to a whimsical world plagued by the sinister darkness of a tyrannical queen. Destiny awaits all in an unforgettable and heartfelt adventure."

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

"A year has passed since the events of Fuga: Melodies of Steel. The war was fought and won. Life went on. That is, until the children are summoned to Pharaoh to aid with the investigation of the recovered Taranis. During their survey, the Taranis suddenly goes haywire and sets out on a deadly rampage, trapping and absconding with a number of their party. The remaining children and Malt board their erstwhile enemy—the dread tank Tarascus—to chase after the Taranis and save their friends."

All four of these new Xbox Game Pass games will be added between now and May 11th with more new games to be announced afterwards.