Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets Big PS5 and Xbox Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have today let loose a big new update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Within the past day, Respawn released a small new patch for the PC version of Jedi: Survivor alongside the promise that those on consoles would soon be getting a new update of their own. Now, that patch is live and should fix a number of lingering problems within the action-adventure game.
As a whole, this new update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor doesn't look to overhaul any gameplay features seen within the game. Instead, it's entirely dedicated to rectifying various problems that have involved performance struggles, rendering issues, and outright game crashes. This new PS5 and Xbox Series X update for Jedi: Survivor likely won't do away with all of these problems, but it should be substantially improved when compared to the version of the game that released last week.
Although it's good to see that the console versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are getting new updates, it's likely the PC iteration that needs to be improved the most. Since launching at the end of this past week, PC players of Jedi: Survivor have been reporting a vast number of problems. And while Respawn has promised that more fixes will be coming in the future, it's currently not known when the next round of patches will be going live.
You can find the full patch notes for today's new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update attached below.
- Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.
- Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.
- Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.
- Fixed various rendering issues.
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.
- Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.
- Fixed various collision issues.
- Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.
- Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.
- Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.
- Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn't save after leaving the chamber and die.