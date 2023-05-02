Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets Big PS5 and Xbox Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have today let loose a big new update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Within the past day, Respawn released a small new patch for the PC version of Jedi: Survivor alongside the promise that those on consoles would soon be getting a new update of their own. Now, that patch is live and should fix a number of lingering problems within the action-adventure game.

As a whole, this new update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor doesn't look to overhaul any gameplay features seen within the game. Instead, it's entirely dedicated to rectifying various problems that have involved performance struggles, rendering issues, and outright game crashes. This new PS5 and Xbox Series X update for Jedi: Survivor likely won't do away with all of these problems, but it should be substantially improved when compared to the version of the game that released last week.

Although it's good to see that the console versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are getting new updates, it's likely the PC iteration that needs to be improved the most. Since launching at the end of this past week, PC players of Jedi: Survivor have been reporting a vast number of problems. And while Respawn has promised that more fixes will be coming in the future, it's currently not known when the next round of patches will be going live.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update attached below.