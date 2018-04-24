April’s Xbox Update Starts Rolling Out Today

This month’s console update for Xbox owners is rolling out today with FreeSync support, Mixer features, Game Hub improvements, and much more.

Announced through the Xbox Wire as well as Xbox’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb’s site, the April Xbox update is available as of today. Hryb went over many of the features found in those month’s update in a previous Inside Xbox episode that’s seen above, but the official Xbox posts also shared more info on the various features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“April is here, and it comes with a feature-packed update to Xbox One,” the Xbox Wire post read. “We unveiled some of these new features on the premiere episode of Inside Xbox last month. This month, we’re announcing that they’ll become available to Xbox One owners around the world over the next few days.”

One of the first features that Xbox One owners have been looking forward to is the support for FreeSync settings on certain displays. Both the Xbox One s and Xbox One X can also support outport at 1440p as well once the update is downloaded.

“The entire Xbox One family of devices will work with FreeSync-certified displays. Xbox One S and Xbox One X will also support high dynamic range with AMD Radeon FreeSync 2.”

Mixer is also getting new features to enhance Microsoft’s streaming platform on the Xbox One. With a new feature called Share Controller, streamers using Mixer can share control of games with Mixer viewers. Mixer broadcasts can also be started from anywhere on the Xbox One to make it simpler to jump right into a stream. Lastly, the Broadcast & Capture tab will now let you upload clips straight to Twitter if you’ve got your account authenticated to do so.

The April update for Xbox One is rolling out to all users! I covered all the new features on #InsideXbox this month, you can check them out here (I also posted details on the update at my blog) https://t.co/ApFg5iwndi — [ 💬 Larry Hryb ] (@majornelson) April 24, 2018

Along with other improvements for the Microsoft Edge app, the Game Hubs feature has also been updated to include community tournaments.

“Community tournaments are now available directly in Game Hubs for supported games. This means you no longer need to own or be the admin of a club to create a tournament. To get started, open the Game Hub for a game that supports tournaments. Head to the ‘Multiplayer’ tab and select ‘Community tournaments’ then choose the option for ‘Create tournament.’”

There may be some additional features that some players will see as well, though they won’t be released for everyone. The announcement said that a “subset of users” may get to see some experimental features so that the Xbox team can gauge interest and collect feedback.