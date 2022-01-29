xQc Briefly Banned Again From GTA RP NoPixel Server

Twitch’s biggest streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been briefly banned once again from the popular NoPixel GTA RP server. Over the course of the past year, xQc has been one of the most poular people to take part in the Grand Theft Auto roleplay server. However, despite playing the game frequently on his own streams, that hasn’t prevented xQc from being banned from NoPixel on a couple of occasions. Now, this trend has continued into 2022 with yet another brief ban.

In a recent stream on Twitch, xQc confirmed that he had been banned once again from NoPixel after he continuously spammed 911 pings. Essentially, these pings make a very loud noise in-game and can be frustrating to anyone else who might be playing. After xQc did this action repeatedly, those in charge of NoPixel ended up banning him from the server. Fortunately, for xQc, this ban was much shorter than those he has received in the past.

xQc told his audience that his ban length this time around is only for a period of 24-hours. The ban went into effect on January 28th, which means that he will have been reinstated to return to NoPixel today on January 29th. In fact, at the time of this writing, xQc has already returned to GTA RP and is currently streaming himself playing within NoPixel for his audience.

Speaking more about the incident in question that got him banned, xQc didn’t seem to be shocked that his actions briefly got him booted from NoPixel. In fact, he even apologized for the situation. “In all fairness, I did break the game. So sorry for that,” he said in a message on stream that was directed at the NoPixel admins. While his actions clearly warranted a ban this time around, this is likely one of the least troublesome things that xQc has done within NoPixel, which is likely why the length of the ban was so short.

