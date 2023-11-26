xQc Makes Kid Cry After Buying Him a PC

xQc surprised a viewer by buying him a PC. Streamers are becoming full-blown celebrities nowadays. While they may not be as household names as someone like Brad Pitt or Robert Downey Jr., some of these streamers make tens and even hundreds of millions of dollars and hold a lot of power on the internet. They can be the fact of a massive platform, be invited to help give valuable feedback on a huge game like Call of Duty, and so much more. The younger generation looks to these people as massive celebrities and idols, for better or worse. Sometimes this leads to lots of controversy, but it can also be an incredibly positive thing.

xQc is a streamer who has had no shortage of controversies over the years. He has gotten in trouble for having a lack of nuance when it comes to commenting on sensitive, important issues such as the Israel-Palestine conflict and more. However, he has also had his fair share of positive moments as well. This past week, xQc has been streaming himself going on to a website that allows you to video chat with random people. Naturally, some people recognize him and it has led to interesting interactions. The most noteworthy of the bunch is when xQc sent a young viewer a bunch of money to buy a PC, resulting in the kid crying. The kid profusely thanked him, but xQc noted that it costs nothing to him, but it does a lot for him and he's happy to do it. The only thing xQc asked for in return was that the kid send him a picture of the PC once he had it. Naturally, the internet responded positively to the wholesome video and custom PC build company PowerGPU even offered to help build the kid's PC free of cost.

xQc makes a viewer cry after sending him money for a PC pic.twitter.com/Pei8dyqoJu — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 25, 2023

It's a positive moment on the internet. We're not quite sure what plans the viewer has for the PC, but maybe he himself will become a streamer and be able to pay it forward in the future. Either way, it's a wonderful moment and shows what happens when these streamers use their power for something good and positive.