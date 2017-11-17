Yakuza Kiwami 2 Has Some Amazing Mini-Games – Including Peeing

Yakuza Kiwani 2 is still a bit off from its U.S. release, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the definitive games in this series. And if the main missions don’t draw you in, there’s a good chance that the mini-games will.

Sega recently broke down a number of mini-games that will be included in the final release, and while some of them are incredibly noteworthy – like a version of robot battling game Virtual-On and the always dependable karaoke – there’s one in particular that stands out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And it involves toilets. Apparently, while you take your gangster to the men’s room, you can actually flow which way they pee, with some sort of power meter appearing on the screen. No, we’re not kidding.

“Even the toilet is a place to play!” the company noted with its press notes. “Toilets is a series-first play spot. The Electronic POP ‘Toilets’ implemented at Sega Interactive shops are now a game. Among the several varieties of ‘Toilets’ content, you can enjoy ‘Splash Battle! Milk from the Noise’ and ‘The North Wind, the Sun and Me’.

But there are also other “Toilet Points” that you can earn. “You have to accumulate ‘Toilets Points’ by eating and drinking,” Sega explained. “You can check your points at the ‘Toilets Center’ and when your tank is full, you can play the Toilets.” So no standing at the urinal waiting for something to happen, cheaters.

Players may be more at ease playing something like Virtual On or singing their guts out at karaoke, but, hey, this is one of those curious games that could become a main staple of the series. Coming soon: Yakuza 6 and the mighty Toilet Wars. (We totally just made that up, but can you imagine?)

You can also take a swing with Golf and the Batting Center; play classic board games like Mahjongg and Shogi; take your chances in the Casino and Gambling Den; check out the Gravure Photo Studio; or take on opponents in a number of battles, like the Huge Fire Battle and the Electric Battle. Needless to say, Yakuza Kiwami 2 has a lot to do.

The U.S. version of Yakuza Kiwami 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected sometime early next year.