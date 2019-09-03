You Can Now Get Married by Duke Nukem

Just about everybody knows Duke Nukem as the over-the-top titular action star from the popular video game series. Ever since Gearbox Software acquired the rights nearly a decade ago, fans of the franchise have been wondering if we will ever see bubblegum-chewing badass make his triumphant return to star in another game. While that is something that is very much still up in the air, the voice actor for the iconic character is certainly keeping busy. This is especially true after the actor took to Twitter to reveal that he is now an ordained minister, which means people can indeed get married by Duke Nukem now.

Jon St. John recently posted a photo of himself to Twitter along with a caption mentioning that he now holds the power to officiate weddings. “I am now an ordained minister and will be performing my first wedding ceremony this Saturday,” he said. “So yes, you can get married by Duke Nukem.” Whether or not he will be offering his services to the public is unknown at this point, but it would certainly be interesting to be married by Duke Nukem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I am now an ordained minister and will be performing my first wedding ceremony this Saturday. So yes, you can get married by Duke Nukem pic.twitter.com/ud6gF3lXhr — Jon St. John (@JSJisDuke) August 29, 2019

As for what is next for the iconic character, we just don’t really know for sure at this point. There were talks about a movie being in the works, with John Cena attached to play the titular character, but Jon St. John shot down those rumors earlier this year. “There does not appear to be any upcoming Duke Nukem game, there is no Duke Nukem movie in the works,” he said in a tweet. “I’m afraid my hero is fading into obscurity…and this makes me very sad.”

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we will see Gearbox do anything with Duke Nukem in the future that is possibily his own video game? Will we see Jon St. John perform a wedding as Duke Nukem at some point? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!