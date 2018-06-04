YouTube Reveals Plans For E3 2018, Including Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins

Now set to cover the show in its fourth year, YouTube has revealed some major plans for E3 2018. And they’re set to involve some major streaming talent.

Producer Geoff Keighley will once again serve as host for the video channel’s live E3 coverage, which is set to kick off this coming Sunday, starting at 12 PM PDT. It will then continue into Monday with a few additional hours of content. You can get more details in the video above and catch all the action here.

The show will feature Keighley and several guests talking about anticipated games. But among these guests will be popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who made quite the name for himself with an all-star Fortnite session featuring Drake and other superstars earlier this year. He’ll be co-hosting with Keighley on Monday.

Other stars include music producer/DJ Marshmello, along with other YouTubers like Angryoe, iJustine, TypicalGamer and several others from the YouTube universe. A schedule hasn’t been revealed yet.

Along with world premiere gameplay demos and exclusive interviews with various producers, YouTube will also be hosting live simulcasts of press conferences from Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft and PlayStation so you can catch all the action in one place.

“E3 is a huge moment for the video game community, and this year we’re excited to bring together game developers, content creators and fans for a two-day celebration,” Keighley noted about the forthcoming event.

“YouTube Live at E3 will anchor a full week of E3 coverage on YouTube, the biggest platform for gaming video in the world,” said Ryan Wyatt, global head of AR, VR and Gaming Content and Partnerships at YouTube. “All our E3 content, including Geoff’s show, will be accessible through a special event page at https://www.youtube.com/e3.”

During the event, Marshmello will host a special Let’s Play segment with Ninja on a yet unrevealed game and will also debut his new track “Tell Me” during the show.

We’ll get a better idea of what’s set for YouTube closer to E3. But if you can’t make it, this could be the next best thing to being there. You can tune in here!