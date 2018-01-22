‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Expanded Edition Covers Everything

Collectors and mega fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might be interested to hear that a gorgeous expanded edition guidebook to the game is available to pre-order now with a ship date of February 13th.

The hardcover book contains 512 pages that cover everything in the main game as well as the two DLC packs “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad”. The book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you’ll automatically get any discounts that happen between the time that you order and the time that it ships. The full list of book features includes:

Expansion Pass concept art gallery; dedicated chapters covering both Expansion Passes; Reference and Analysis chapter; Maps chapter; all-new hardcover and an extensive 4-page Index.

Maps Chapter: a dedicated 36-page atlas of Hyrule showing the exact location of all Korok seeds and treasure chests.

Reference & Analysis Chapter: contains a farming manual showing how to acquire all items of prime interest efficiently; the best weapons and armor upgrades; the most effective recipes; the most lucrative gemstone mining spots; amiibo; merchants and much more.

Expansion Pass Chapters: 34 pages dedicated to “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad”.

100% AUTHORITATIVE: all side quests, all shrines of Trials and all information about collectible items fully mapped out; also includes optional challenges, mini-games, unlockables, Easter eggs, and more.

At-a-glance Walkthroughs: annotated maps and screenshots show the optimal way through every quest and dungeon.

Large map poster: two-sided and fully-annotated – covering the immense game area.

Concept art: direct from the development team and beautifully laid out across two sections: 16 pages of concept art from “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad” as well as a 16-page art tour of the main game.

Puzzle Master: every single puzzle and riddle unraveled with refined, visual solutions.

Expert Combat Strategy: practical, reproducible tactics to crush all enemies and bosses.

Comprehensive references: exhaustive appraisals of all items and monsters – including key parameters that are hidden in the game.

Premium hardcover: with guide pages printed on superior-quality art paper.

Instant searches, print navigation systems, extensive 4-page index and detailed map poster give you immediate access to the information you need.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Expanded Edition is available to order right here. Granted, these kinds of elaborate guidebooks aren’t for every gamer, but they are for people that don’t want to hunt down tips on the Internet and/or want a pretty book for their coffee table. Needless to say, this book would make an excellent addition to The Legend of Zelda “Goddess Collection series which includes the following titles:

• The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia

• The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts

• The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia

• The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition

