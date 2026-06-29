Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Gameplay Reveal Timing Is All But Guaranteed

Nintendo’s much-anticipated reveal of gameplay for its Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is all but guaranteed to happen soon given the company’s promotional history. After years of rumors, Nintendo finally confirmed earlier this month that it was remaking what’s arguably the most popular Zelda game ever. Despite this, the game’s first teaser left quite a bit to be desired, as it didn’t feature any actual gameplay and only clocked in at around 90 seconds in length. Fortunately, for those longing to see more of this new version of Ocarina of Time in action, it should be happening in just a couple of months.

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Based on how Nintendo has operated over the past decade, the company’s timing for new announcements and reveals has become fairly routine. This is particularly true of its Nintendo Direct events, which almost always happen three times each year. The first broadcast is usually early in each calendar year, with the second happening early in the summer, and the final one falling in early fall. While there are some Directs that happen at other times, it’s rare for Nintendo to not commit to this cadence for its largest Directs on an annualized basis.

So far in 2026, this pattern has continued as normal. A Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase happened in February 2026, which then led to Nintendo’s newest Direct earlier this month when it unveiled The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Switch 2. Because of this, it can be safely presumed that the next major Direct in 2026 will come in September. When and if that does happen, we’ll almost certainly get a more extensive look at Ocarina of Time in action.

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With this in mind, if you were hoping to see gameplay for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time at any time in the weeks ahead, you should probably squash these hopes now. The only way that we would end up seeing new footage from Ocarina of Time before September is if Nintendo chose to show it off at Gamescom in August. This is a possibility, as Nintendo has already confirmed that it will have a sizable presence at the world’s largest gaming convention. Still, Nintendo rarely makes any big announcements at Gamescom, which makes it much more plausible that we won’t get a new look at Ocarina of Time until later.

Regardless of when Nintendo chooses to finally show off gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Switch 2, the game’s release shouldn’t be much farther behind, as this new iteration of the classic Nintendo 64 title is known to be launching before the end of 2026.

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